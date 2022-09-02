Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4661 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Hengan International Group stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $28.44.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
