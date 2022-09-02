Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4661 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Hengan International Group stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

