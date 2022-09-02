Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.4 %

FRA HEN3 opened at €63.32 ($64.61) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.06.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.