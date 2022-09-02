Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

NYSE:HES opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.61. Hess has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

