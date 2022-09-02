High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 238,222 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,222 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,671. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

