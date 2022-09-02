High Note Wealth LLC Buys 3,029 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 8.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $157.97. 6,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,301. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

