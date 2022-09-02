High Note Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 98,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.29. 5,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

