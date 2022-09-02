High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.61. The company had a trading volume of 331,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,982. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79. The stock has a market cap of $445.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

