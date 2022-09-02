High Note Wealth LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $2,150.98. The stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,409. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,066.31.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

