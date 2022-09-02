High Note Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,760. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.