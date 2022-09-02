High Note Wealth LLC Invests $566,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 882,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.