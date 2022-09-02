HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $24.39

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.39, but opened at $25.50. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 412 shares.
HighPeak Energy Trading Up 8.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.62.
HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 139.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.
