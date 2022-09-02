Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,028,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

