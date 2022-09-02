Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.18

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 963425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
