Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.18

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 963425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,284,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 504,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

