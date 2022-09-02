Hive Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002714 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $239.84 million and $32.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008749 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00086304 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00040444 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 435,540,535 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | GitlabWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

