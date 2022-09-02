HODL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded up 64.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. HODL has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $12,449.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HODL has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One HODL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.53 or 0.08057677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00165158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00294495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00753347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00583429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,390,625,832,766 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

