HODL (HODL) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,449.00

HODL (HODL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. HODL has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $12,449.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HODL coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HODL has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.53 or 0.08057677 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026524 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00165158 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00294495 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00753347 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00583429 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
HODL Coin Profile
HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,390,625,832,766 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.
Buying and Selling HODL
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
