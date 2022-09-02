Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.87. 7,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

