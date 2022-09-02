HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,005.09

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,005.09 ($12.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,188 ($14.35). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,186 ($14.33), with a volume of 545,426 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

HomeServe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,005.09. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,043.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

HomeServe Company Profile

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.13), for a total value of £138,117.35 ($166,889.02). Insiders purchased a total of 38 shares of company stock worth $44,686 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

