Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 849,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,957. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

