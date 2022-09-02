Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.05. 14,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,990. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $231.44. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $190.16.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

