Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,004 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.36% of Horace Mann Educators worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,803. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $266,912 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.