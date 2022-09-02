Horizen Hits Market Capitalization of $196.85 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $15.40 or 0.00077101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $196.85 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00298883 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00113033 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,779,050 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
