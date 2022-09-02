Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $47.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $46.98 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

