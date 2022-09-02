Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-12.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.85 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 147,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

