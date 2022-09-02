Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HST. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

