Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $11,803,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 875.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,053,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

