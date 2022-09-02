HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $27.64. 12,368,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,866,965. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in HP by 29.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 21.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.