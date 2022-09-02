H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.2 %

H&R Block stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 11,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

