HSBC Lowers Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Blue Moon Group Stock Performance
Shares of BLUMY opened at $6.83 on Monday. Blue Moon Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83.
About Blue Moon Group
