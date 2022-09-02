Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €55.52 ($56.65) and last traded at €54.62 ($55.73). Approximately 234,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.44 ($55.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.53. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

