Humaniq One Day Volume Tops $20,773.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $756,437.55 and $20,773.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,921.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00085552 BTC.

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

