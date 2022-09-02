Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Raised to GBX 325

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Shares of Hunting stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 289.50 ($3.50). 210,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,565. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of £477.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

