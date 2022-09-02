Hydro Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro has a market capitalization of $310,234.84 and $6,053.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
