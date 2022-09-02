Hydro Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $51,871.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $51,871.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086482 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

