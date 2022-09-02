HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Down 0.4%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.15 ($1.11). Approximately 71,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 228,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.12).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.42.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

(Get Rating)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.