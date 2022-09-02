Iain G. Ross Acquires 30,000 Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Iain G. Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

ReNeuron Group Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of LON:RENE opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. ReNeuron Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

