Iain G. Ross Acquires 30,000 Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Iain G. Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).
ReNeuron Group Stock Up 13.7 %
Shares of LON:RENE opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. ReNeuron Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.
About ReNeuron Group
Further Reading
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.