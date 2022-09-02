IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.54

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.54 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.12). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 81.20 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,204,718 shares trading hands.

IGas Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

