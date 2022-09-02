Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.27.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.49. 32,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,343.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $471.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.