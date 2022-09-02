Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.27.
ILMN stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.49. 32,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,343.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $471.10.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
