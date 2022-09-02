Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. 3,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 94.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at $6,685,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at $3,139,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000.

