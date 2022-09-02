Insider Buying: ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14.

Michael Shane Lepore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$5.19 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

