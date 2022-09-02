Insider Buying: Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Insider Purchases 7,800 Shares of Stock

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) insider Antony Vriens purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.73 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,086.20 ($20,340.00).

Turners Automotive Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.71.

Turners Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, July 17th. Turners Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

