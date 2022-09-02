Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $92.71 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

