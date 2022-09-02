Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $11,936.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 400 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $11,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.