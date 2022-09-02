Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $11,936.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 400 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $11,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

