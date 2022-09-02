Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Sells C$49,800.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,455,598.16.

Dennis Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$139,953.00.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 10.9 %

EFR stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.16. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 951.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 26.43 and a current ratio of 36.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

