Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) CFO Sells $515,040.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Banati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42.

Shares of K stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

