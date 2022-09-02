Insider Selling: Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$27,500.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,000.

Mega Uranium Stock Down 5.4 %

TSE:MGA opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.76 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.2697867 EPS for the current year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

