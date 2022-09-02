Insider Selling: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CFO Sells 3,035 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Ahlborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Andrew Ahlborn sold 1,465 shares of Ready Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $20,217.00.

Ready Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RC opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.13. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

