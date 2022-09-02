Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.34. 584,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,166. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

