Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $205.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $145.61 and a 52-week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

